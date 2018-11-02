Entertainment
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Is Officially Happening [Video]

This week Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirmed that Bad Boys for Life is finally moving forward, and they’re reprising their roles as Detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.

In a video shared by Smith, the actors reveal that the new movie is officially going to happen.

“I’m telling y’all…this is crazy, wait, wait, just wait..it’s official!” Smith yells in the video with Lawrence by his side.

“That’s it, no more, ya’ll can’t handle no more of that!”

The news follows more than a decade of rumors, confirmations and delays for a follow-up to “Bad Boys II,” which was released 15 years ago.

In 2015, Sony confirmed that a third film in the franchise, Bad Boys III — as it was initially titled — was set for a February 2017 release. In 2016, the date was pushed back to January 2018.

The original movie grossed $65 million, with the second installment earning $138m worldwide.

Bad Boys For Life is planned for a 2020 release, with Smith returning as Detective Mike Lowrey and Lawrence as Detective Marcus Burnett.

Michael Bay directed the first two films. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will helm the new film.

