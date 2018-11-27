Video Shows Steph Curry’s Porsche Smashed

Steph Curry avoided serious injury after being involved in a three-car collision Friday morning on Highway 24 near Oakland, California.

According to espn.com, a driver in a silver Lexus lost control while making an improper lane change and struck the NBA star’s black Porsche. When Curry stopped in the center median to wait for officers, the driver of a black Honda lost control and rear-ended his vehicle, causing further damage.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the accident … and you can see in the clip, the other driver was going pretty fast when the vehicle slipped across 4 lanes of traffic and clipped the front of Steph’s car … it appears both cars hit the center divider.

Officials say roughly 10 minutes after the crash, another car lost control and slammed into Steph’s Porsche from behind.

Miraculously, no one suffered any major injuries. Steph was photographed walking around the crash after the incident. Officials say everyone was wearing their seat belts.

He later tweeted, “Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts.”

No arrests were made. Officials believe the weather — it had rained earlier that day — was a factor.

