Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Video Shows Steph Curry’s Porsche Smashed

Leave a comment

Steph Curry avoided serious injury after being involved in a three-car collision Friday morning on Highway 24 near Oakland, California.

According to espn.com, a driver in a silver Lexus lost control while making an improper lane change and struck the NBA star’s black Porsche. When Curry stopped in the center median to wait for officers, the driver of a black Honda lost control and rear-ended his vehicle, causing further damage.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the accident … and you can see in the clip, the other driver was going pretty fast when the vehicle slipped across 4 lanes of traffic and clipped the front of Steph’s car … it appears both cars hit the center divider.

Officials say roughly 10 minutes after the crash, another car lost control and slammed into Steph’s Porsche from behind.

Miraculously, no one suffered any major injuries. Steph was photographed walking around the crash after the incident. Officials say everyone was wearing their seat belts.

He later tweeted, “Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts.”

No arrests were made. Officials believe the weather — it had rained earlier that day — was a factor.

Steph Curry’s Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Moments With Show-Stealing Riley
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

car crash , Steph Curry

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close