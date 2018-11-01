Stephen Curry To Team With Viola Davis On Film About Charleston Church Shooting

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is teaming up with Academy Award winning actress Viola Davis to make a documentary about the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Titled Emanuel, the film chronicles the lives of the 9 African-American men and women who were shot and killed by white supremacist Dylann Roof. Per Curry’s production company, Unanimous Media, the documentary will feature “intimate interviews with survivors and family members who were left to grapple with this senseless act of terror.”

Roof was captured and later pled guilty to state murder charges in the killings. A federal court sentenced him this past January to death by lethal injection. The shooting captivated the nation even as family members of the victims told Roof that they forgave him while others said, “May God have mercy on your soul” during his trial.

