How To Diagnose, Treat And Survive The Flu

WHAT ARE THE ODDS THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON WILL COME DOWN WITH THE FLU DESPITE PREVENTION STRATEGIES?

5 – 20% of the US population gets the flu each year.

WHAT ARE THE EARLY WARNING SIGNS YOU MAY HAVE INFLUENZA?

Early warning signs that you may have flu include sudden excessive fatigue, body aches and chills, persistent cough, sore throat and fever higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

ARE FLU SYMPTOMS DIFFERENT FOR CHILDREN?

Young children have their own flu warning signs including: not drinking enough fluids, crying with no tears, not waking up or interacting, not eating or having a fever accompanied with a rash and difficulty urinating.

IF FLU STRIKES, WHAT SHOULD YOU DO TO CUT DOWN THE DURATION OF THE ILLNESS?

You have to have a game plan on day one of your flu symptoms to dramatically cut the duration. The key is to recognize, respond and relax if the flu strikes, and to know when to go see your doctor if conditions get worse.

CAN YOU TAKE US THROUGH A DAY-BY-DAY STRATEGY FOR ADDRESSING FLU SYMPTOMS EFFECTIVELY?

Day 1-2: Don’t go to school or work. Do stay home and take Oscillococcinum to reduce the duration. A study found that 63 percent of patients who took Oscillococcinum within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms showed “clear improvement” or “complete resolution” within 48 hours

Day 3-4: Don’t try to get an antibiotic. Do confirm the symptoms with your doctor and get complementary remedies to fight viral infection.

Day 5-7: Don’t lie down, sit up to clear your lungs. Do rest and relax, and get plenty of fluids.

HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO GET A FLU SHOT?

Although controversial, it’s very important especially for the immune suppressed and especially after what we experienced last year.

IN YOUR NEW BOOK, “BOND” YOU DISCUSS THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PATIENT-DOCTOR RELATIONSHIP. HOW DOES THIS COME INTO PLAY WITH FLU SEASON? WHEN SHOULD YOU SEE YOUR DOCTOR FOR FLU SYMPTOMS AND WHEN IS IT A WASTE OF TIME/MONEY?

Ask to spend more time with your doctor if needed. Find a doctor that’s a good fit for you. If flu conditions worsen after 3 days, seek medical attention right away.

ONCE DIAGNOSED WITH THE FLU WHAT FOODS SHOULD YOU AVOID?

Any foods with sugar that can compromise your immune system.

SINCE FLU/COLD SYMPTOMS ARE SIMILAR HOW CAN YOU TELL IF YOU HAVE THE FLU?

According to the CDC: Flu and the common cold are both respiratory illnesses but they are caused by different viruses. In general, flu is worse than the common cold, and symptoms are more common and intense. Colds are usually milder than flu. People with colds are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose.

WHAT SHOULDN’T BE OVERLOOKED WHEN DEALING WITH THE FLU?

Getting plenty of rest. Your body is it’s best healer.

WHAT ARE SOME THINGS WE CAN DO TO HELP BUILD OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM?

Supplement with vitamin D and omega-3. Get plenty of rest. Exercise and reduce or eliminate alcohol intake.

Website: www.drkenredcross.com

Twitter: @KenRedcrossMD

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KenRedcrossMD

