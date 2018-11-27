Gina Rodriguez Dragged For Saying Black Women Get Paid More Than Latina Actresses

”Jane The Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has been accused of favoring only light-skinned Latinas, and she habitually makes it a point to undermine Black success in Hollywood.

Now she has come under fire yet again… and this time for saying Black actresses are paid more than Latina actresses.

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara is the highest paid actress on TV, according to Forbes and Kerry Washington is the only Black actress on this Highest-Paid TV Actresses list at #8.

Gina’s latest faux pas comes courtesy of a roundtable discussion with Gabrielle Union, Emma Roberts, and Ellen Pompeo on Net-A-Porter’s The Big Television Debate. The topic was pay disparities in Hollywood and here’s what Rodriguez had to say about the issue:

“I get so petrified in this space talking about equal pay especially when you look at the intersectional aspect of it, right? Where white women get paid more than black women, black women get paid more than Asian women, Asian women get paid more than Latina women, and it’s like a very scary space to step into.”

Naturally, Black Twitter was not here for it and many hit up the comments to share a collective side-eye in response:

I think she just got the statistic wrong, like this was tht panel tht Ellen Pompeo snapped at …idk why you're dragging her she literally said in the video she's trying to learn and it's a process to educate herself — Elektra (@TeenSuccubus) November 23, 2018

Re: regarding Gina Rodriguez saying Black actresses are paid more than Latinx actresses – Sofia Vergera is the highest paid according to Forbes ($42 .5mil). Kerry Washington is the only Black actress on this list at #8: https://t.co/MrkiGDC0c2 — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 23, 2018

Of course Gina Rodriguez was incorrect in her statement (many have pointed out for ex that Sofia Vergara is the highest paid actress in TV) but more disturbing is that her framing continually erases Afro-Latinx Women. — LeslieMac 🖤 (@LeslieMac) November 24, 2018

And of course:

I honestly wonder how Black latinas like Gina Torres, Tatyana Ali, Tessa Thompson, and even the perpetually lost Zoe Saldana feel about Gina Rodriguez’s consistent jabs at Black women. — Anastasia Maxine Beaverhausen-Shaw (@CNRush) November 23, 2018

The 34-year-old actress was dragged earlier this year for interrupting her “Small Foot” co-star Yara Shahidi as she spoke on the importance of being a role model for Black women.

