RussRant: Why Are We So Irresponsible With Our Money?!

Why are we so irresponsible with our money? Floyd Mayweather Jr. just bought $5.3 million worth of jewelry and rappers and athletes constantly buy ridiculously expensive cars and jewelry. This is why our culture is so obsessed with instant gratification. Have we not watched celebs like Toni Braxton go bankrupt? Russ suggests teaching our kids the value of money at a young age.

