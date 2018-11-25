Sandra Bland Doc To Debut On HBO In December

It’s been 3 years since the death of Sandra Bland and a new HBO documentary, Say Her Name: The Life And Death of Sandra Bland, will examine her tragic death, revealing previously unknown details.

The Boston Globe notes that the best part of the doc “is that we get to see her face and hear her words.”

Bland, 28, was arrested for a traffic violation in a small Texas town on July 10, 2015. After three days in custody, she was found hanging from a noose in her jail cell. Law officials quickly pushed the narrative that her death was a suicide, but this only sparked allegations of a racially motivated police murder and cover-up, per kingsmenmedia.com.

The documentary by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner was made for HBO but is getting a theatrical release ahead of its Dec. 3 debut on the pay cable service.

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland follows the Bland family and legal team from the first weeks after her death as they try to find out of what really happened in that jail cell in Hempstead, Texas. he filmmakers tracked the story for two years, drawing on key documents, jail footage and interviews with those closest to the events.

Interviewees in the film include: Geneva Reed-Veal, her mother; sisters Shante Needham, Shavon Bland and Sharon Cooper; Sheriff Glenn Smith, head of the Waller County PD; Elton Mathis, DA, Hempstead, Texas; Trey Duhon, county judge, Hempstead, Texas; Hannah Bonner, activist and Waller County minister; and family attorney Cannon Lambert.

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

PHOTO: AP

