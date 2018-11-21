‘The Soul And Spirit Of Christmas’ Will Put You In A Holly Jolly Mood!

GetTv‘s second original special, The Soul & Spirit Of Christmas is an hour of your favorite R&B and gospel artists making a joyful noise to get you ready for the best time of year!

The performers will belt out holiday classics, and some originals. It also features exclusive interviews where some of your favorites share memories and family traditions.

Performers include gospel legends BeBe and CeCe Winans, Anthony Hamilton and The Voice finalist Kyla Jade.

“Soul and spirit,” CeCe Winans reportedly says early in the special. “When you put those two things together — and you give it all you’ve got – something great comes alive!”

The special airs Friday Nov. 23 at 8:00pm ET.

