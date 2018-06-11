CLOSE
Black Music Month: BeBe & CeCe Winans

Born Benjamin and Priscilla Winans into the into the legendary Winans family, BeBe & CeCe Winans are gospel music royalty.

The brother and sister duo debuted in 1982 on The PTL Club, a Christian television show where they were a part of the singing group, The PTL Singers. They released their first album, Lord Lift Us Up, in 1984 for PTL Records.

A few years later the pair left the show to pursue a career in music. Signed to Sparrow Records, they released their self-titled album BeBe & CeCe Winans. A string of successful albums followed including Heaven, Different Lifestyles, First Christmas, Relationships, and Still.

BeBe Winans' 45th Birthday Celebration

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The siblings experienced tremendous success. They were one of the first African-American groups to receive generous airplay on contemporary Christian radio. The twosome also became the first Gospel artists to have their album reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Throughout their run, the duo has won numerous awards, including three Grammys, nine Dove Awards, and two NAACP Image Awards.

In 1995 BeBe and CeCe disbanded to embark on solo careers. Both artists have gone on to achieve notable success individually, receiving numerous accolades.

“Heaven”

 

“Addictive Love”

 

“I’ll Take You There”

 

“It’s O.K.”

 

“If Anything Ever Happened To You”

 

“Feels Like Heaven (With You)”

 

“Close To You”

 

 

