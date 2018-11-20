Janet Hubert Joins ‘General Hospital’

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert is joining General Hospital as Yvonne, a love interest for Mike (Max Gail) at the nursing home. EW.com reports that Yvonne will end up having a connection to the folks of Port Charles.

This isn’t her appearance on a soap; Hubert also featured on “All My Children,” and she played Lisa, the mother of Evangeline Williamson, on “One Life to Live.”

A former Broadway star, Hubert played Vivian Banks on “Fresh Prince” from Seasons 1-3 (1990 -1993). She was replaced by Daphne Reid for the rest of the show’s run.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC. Hubert’s first episode airs Friday, Dec. 7.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE