Janet Hubert Joins ‘General Hospital’

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert is joining General Hospital as Yvonne, a love interest for Mike (Max Gail) at the nursing home. EW.com reports that Yvonne will end up having a connection to the folks of Port Charles.

This isn’t her appearance on a soap; Hubert also featured on “All My Children,” and she played Lisa, the mother of Evangeline Williamson, on “One Life to Live.”

A former Broadway star, Hubert played Vivian Banks on “Fresh Prince” from Seasons 1-3 (1990 -1993). She was replaced by Daphne Reid for the rest of the show’s run.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC. Hubert’s first episode airs Friday, Dec. 7.

General Hospital , Janet Hubert

One thought on “Janet Hubert Joins ‘General Hospital’

  1. L on said:

    Wow–I didn’t know that the soap opera, General Hospital was even still on television.
    Kudo’s to Ms. Hubert. Haven’t seen her on any shows since she was the original Mom
    on the Fresh Prince of Bel-air.

    Reply

