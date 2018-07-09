Will Smith Has Nothing But Love For Janet Hubert, Despite Public Disses

If you think Will Smith has negative feedback for his former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert after she publicly dissed him and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, guess again.

Hubert was among a string of topics Smith addressed during an interview with A.Dot on BBC’s online radio station, 1Xtra, according to Jezebel. When asked what he thought of Hubert versus her replacement as Aunt Viv, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Smith took a diplomatic route, saying, Both of the Aunt Vivs were really, really fantastic.”

“I think as an artist there’s so many things that she does,” Smith said, about Hubert, who he called “brilliant.” “She sings, she dances, she’s like a really powerful artist. I loved what she brought to the Fresh Prince.”

Smith’s comments come days after Hubert went in on him and his wife on social media over Jada’s call to boycott the 2016 Oscars in a noticeable rant.

“Miss Thing, does your man not have a mouth of his own with which to speak?” Hubert stated on Facebook, among other things she called the Smiths out on.

In addition to Hubert, Smith confirmed that he’s still boycotting the Oscars with Pinkett Smith and joked that he may have given his son Jaden and daughter Willow too much creative freedom.

Regarding the Oscars, Smith was candid in breaking down why he and Pinkett Smith opted against attending Hollywood’s biggest night a couple of years ago.

“To me it’s so far not about me. It’s not about us going to a show or not,” the actor-rapper said. “For me this is a much bigger social issue. I’m recognizing a pattern of the narrowing of the imagery. The narrowing of tolerance in America. I’ve been watching the news and experiencing the things that are going on in my country, my concern is that Hollywood is reflecting a regressive trend. Hollywood is supposed to lead. It’s supposed to be the most diverse and the most inclusive. All of the voices of so many different types of people and so many different types of stories. I’m just concerned that I’m seeing Hollywood slipping and making a slide that is a social and political slide that’s happening throughout the country.”

To see Smith’s interview, check out the video below. His response to the question about Hubert comes at the at about the 6:57 mark:

