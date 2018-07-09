Will Smith Has Nothing But Love For Janet Hubert, Despite Public Disses

If you think Will Smith has negative feedback for his former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert after she publicly dissed him and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, guess again.
Hubert was among a string of topics Smith addressed during an interview with A.Dot on BBC’s online radio station, 1Xtra, according to Jezebel. When asked what he thought of Hubert versus her replacement as Aunt Viv, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Smith took a diplomatic route, saying, Both of the Aunt Vivs were really, really fantastic.”
“I think as an artist there’s so many things that she does,” Smith said, about Hubert, who he called “brilliant.” “She sings, she dances, she’s like a really powerful artist. I loved what she brought to the Fresh Prince.”
Smith’s comments come days after Hubert went in on him and his wife on social media over Jada’s call to boycott the 2016 Oscars in a noticeable rant.
“Miss Thing, does your man not have a mouth of his own with which to speak?” Hubert stated on Facebook, among other things she called the Smiths out on.
In addition to Hubert, Smith confirmed that he’s still boycotting the Oscars with Pinkett Smith and joked that he may have given his son Jaden and daughter Willow too much creative freedom.
Regarding the Oscars, Smith was candid in breaking down why he and Pinkett Smith opted against attending Hollywood’s biggest night a couple of years ago.
“To me it’s so far not about me. It’s not about us going to a show or not,” the actor-rapper said. “For me this is a much bigger social issue. I’m recognizing a pattern of the narrowing of the imagery. The narrowing of tolerance in America. I’ve been watching the news and experiencing the things that are going on in my country, my concern is that Hollywood is reflecting a regressive trend. Hollywood is supposed to lead. It’s supposed to be the most diverse and the most inclusive. All of the voices of so many different types of people and so many different types of stories. I’m just concerned that I’m seeing Hollywood slipping and making a slide that is a social and political slide that’s happening throughout the country.”
To see Smith’s interview, check out the video below. His response to the question about Hubert comes at the at about the 6:57 mark:
20 Times Will Smith Made Us Laugh Out Loud
20 Times Will Smith Made Us Laugh Out Loud
1. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 1 of 20
2. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 2 of 20
3. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 3 of 20
4. WHappy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 4 of 20
5. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 5 of 20
6. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 6 of 20
7. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 7 of 20
8. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 8 of 20
9. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 9 of 20
10. Happy 47th Birthday Will Smith10 of 20
11. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 11 of 20
12. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 12 of 20
13. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 13 of 20
14. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 14 of 20
15. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 15 of 20
16. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 16 of 20
17. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 17 of 20
18. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 18 of 20
19. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 19 of 20
20. Happy 47th Birthday Will SmithSource:Giphy 20 of 20
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Weinstein Due In Court On Charges He Assaulted A 3rd Woman
- Money Mondays: Why Women Take On The Most Student Debt
- Queen Latifah Brings Out Hip Hop Legends At Essence Festival
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
3 thoughts on “Will Smith Has Nothing But Love For Janet Hubert, Despite Public Disses”
I believe Janet Hubert’s comments regarding her experience while working with W. Smith
during the tv show, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
I preferred her as Aunt Viv rather than Daphne Reid.
The only reason Daphne was selected is because she was a lighter complexion and would fit in better with the Banks family.
Will Smith obviously HAS an ISSUE with darker skinned African Americans!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Smith OWES Ms. Hubert and APOLOGY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Great example Will. Keep it positive and show this woman love. She obviously struggles with the mistakes she made and no need to pile on. I wish Lee had a similar approach with Mo’Nique. Keep it classy!
Will Smith is an awesome actor who demonstrates growth and maturity even when faced with the negativity and backlash from scorned actress Janet Hubert. He could have slammed her, but chose the high road – for that, much respect is given. If I were in his shoes, I would NEVER sign on to be in a show, movie or play with her again. She has truly damaged her own brand/gift. In Hollyweird, there’s no coming back from the angry black women syndrome…She will forever be known as the blacklisted no-longer-working angry chick who couldn’t accept the fact that she was not the Star Of the Show (Fresh Prince).