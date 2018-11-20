CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Couple Used Dating App To Lure Robbery Victim With Sex

Leave a comment
Police officer arresting a young man at night

(Susan Chiang)

A Houston couple is facing robbery charges, police say they lured their victim on a dating app then stole his car.

Melvin Johnson and Jeanette Wilson, both 17, were arrested Sunday after a short pursuit, ABC 13 reports.

Police say the pair set up their 23-year-old victim, who picked up Wilson and drove her to her apartment expecting to have sex with her. Instead he was beaten, ABC reports.

Johnson is accused of jumping the victim and stealing his car.

The victim was left with bruises and lacerations after the attack. His stolen car was found a short time later.

Both Johnson and Wilson are facing charges of robbery with serious bodily injury.

Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

dating app , Houston , Robbery

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close