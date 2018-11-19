Is Porsha’s Fiance A Player?

Is Porsha’s happily ever after not so happy after all? On the Nov. 18 episode of RHOA, Kandi discovered some information about Porsha’s new fiance and it doesn’t look good for him!

On the Nov. 11 episode Kandi said she was going to mind her own business and let Porsha be happy. Well that didn’t last very long.

She sat down with a friend and they spilled all the tea on Mr. McKinley. Apparently, he’s dated several different women over the past years, at the same time. He also allegedly cheated on his last girlfriend with Porsha. They also claim he’s famous for buying women Rolex’s, just days after gave Porsha one for her birthday. Could Dennis be a player? Fans have some concerns.

What do you think? Should Porsha run for the hills?

