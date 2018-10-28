Gender Reveal: Porsha Williams Is Having A….

Porsha Williams hosted a lavish gender reveal party over the weekend and announced that she is having a…..BABY GIRL!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently posted a video of the shindig on Instagram for her to fans to see. In the clip, Porsha, rocking a bright blue and white wig, stands next to boyfriend Dennis McKinley as the couple reveals the gender of their baby to group of family and friends.

“#TeamGirl won!” she exclaimed. “My little PJ is on her way!”

In a second post, she thanked everyone for showing her new family some serious love:

Here’s everyone enjoying her growing baby bump, while Porsha dances!

In September, Porsha publicly announced that she was pregnant with her first child, telling PEOPLE Magazine that it had taken her six years to get pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage while married to her ex-husband Kordell Stewart.

Porsha opened up about her struggle with fibroids and her initial worries when she found out she was with child.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” the 37-year-old told PEOPLE in September.

“So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

But here’s what we know: She and Dennis are elated and ready to welcome their healthy baby girl.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”

