Snoop Dogg Will Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that rap icon Snoop Dogg will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 19.

The West Coast legend will receive the 2,651st star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and the host will present Snoop with the honor during a taping of the show.

“Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

The Grammy-nominated performer is being recognized for his chart-topping singles, 17 studio albums and his ventures in sports, television and more.

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg announced his first-ever cookbook, “From Crook to Cook,” and it offers some surprisingly good tips for Thanksgiving dinner.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays,” Snoop says, “because it’s a double-hitter — you got good food and you got good football on the same day. I got a game-day menu in my book with plenty of munchies you can make before the main event. The best are the Suited and Booted Loaded Nachos. So easy and cheesy. All you do is spread your favorite chips on a baking pan, load ’em up with toppings, and bake in the oven. One pan slam.”

Snoop recently shared a series of Instagram videos showing him smoking a blunt outside the White House and saying “f*ck the president.”

