Morning Minute: We All Got Played By A Fake Homeless Man!

| 11.16.18
Remember the feel good story about the homeless man who gave his last $20 to a lady for gas? It came out that not only did the woman and her boyfriend not give the man any of the money they raised through GoFundMe, but he was in on it too! Yep, the homeless man, the woman and her boyfriend had been friends for a month before the trio played us and raised over $400,000. All three of them have been arrested and face up to 10 years in prison.

