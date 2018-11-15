‘Greenleaf’ Season 3, Episode 12 Recap:  ”Pride Goeth Before A Fall”

The day of Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) has finally come and any episode with Miss Pattie Pattie – Maxine Patterson, singing is a BLESSING! And yes, she did the dang thing in this episode alongside the immensely talented Charity (Deborah Joy Winans).

What a lovely sermon it is even though so much chaos is going on with the rest of the family before the day even arrives.

Grace (Merle Dandridge) is still trying to figure out who her real daddy is. She’s agreed to take a DNA test with Aaron (William H. Bryant) since he could \ be her half brother. She takes the test and the results come back, but of course we, the viewers, are left in the dark until the next episode.

We’re also left in the dark with this standoff between Basie (Jason Dirden) and Bishop James (Keith David). Basie walks into Bishop’s office with a gun pointed straight to his head. He’s ready to send Bishop straight to hell ,but of course Bishop tries to smooth talk his way out of a tragic, premature death.

He tells Basie that he knows he’s a true man of God and the death of his father was an accident. Basie is not trying to hear what Bishop has to say and is ready to pull the trigger. But…just like that – end of episode. (They get us every time!)

Meanwhile, Basie and Rochelle (Letoya Luckett) think they have Tasha (Asia’h Epperson) scared straight and ready to do whatever they ask. But,Jacob (Lamman Rucker) and Grace have a few tricks up their sleeves too. They have their own plans to get Tasha from up under their hooks and on the Greenleaf’s side.

When Coralee calls Rochelle to meet her at her house to go over some details about her children and foster care, she shows up with Tasha in tow. Moments later, Grace and Jacob pop up and snatch Tasha up.

No words from Rochelle’s evil mouth can make Tasha leave that house and end up back in Basie’s arms, who now scares the hell out of her. Rochelle does have words for Grace.

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web: