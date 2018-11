The issues surrounding the 2018 midterm elections are not isolated. According to Sybil, a lot of these issues are only being talked about because the races in Florida and Georgia were so close. There have been reports of machines overheating, ballots going missing and mail in ballots not being counted. Hopefully these issues are actually resolved and not just ignored before the 2020 Presidential election.

