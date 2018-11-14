Reverend Al Sharpton: Both Andrew Gillum And Stacey Abrams Are Heroes

| 11.14.18
Voting rights are a major issue in the United States currently. They’re recounting ballots in both Florida and Georgia, while that sounds like progress Reverend Al says that’s not good enough.

In Georgia, Brian Kemp has already purged tens of thousands of mostly Black voters, and the machines are now malfunctioning. In Florida, the machines are having issues and there are ballots that have seemingly gone missing.

Reverend Al applauds both Abrams and Gillum for standing up for voting rights and now bowing down to bullying. No matter the outcome, he says they’re both heroes.

The congress, “that we all voted in, needs to reward voters,” by putting policies in place to protect the rights of voters he says.

