Georgia’s Brian Kemp Resigns As Secretary of State

Republican Candidate For Governor Brian Kemp Attends Election Night Event In Athens, Georgia

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp is resigning Thursday amid a gubernatorial race that is still too close to call 2 days after the election. His democratic opponent Stacey Abrams has been bringing attention to alleged voter suppression all over the state, and it’s made the high stakes race very ugly.

Brian Kemp’s resignation, which effective is at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, comes after he tried to declare victory on the race, but the Abrams team quickly shut that down stating votes were still being counted.

We will see how this effects the rest of the race and if this will prompt a runoff.

originally published on majicatl.com

