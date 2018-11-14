CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

High School Student Gunned Down In Apparent Gang Hit

Leave a comment

(Screenshot ABC13)

ABC 13 reports the murder of a Houston 18-year-old high school student is the latest killing in a gang war.

Delindsey Dwayne Mack, 18, was shot multiple times as he walked down the street near his school during the first lunch period around 12:15 p.m. Mack was with a 15-year-old girl at the time, she was grazed by a bullet.

It appears the shooter was sending a message, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner told the news station.

“Once the suspect fired upon the male and female, the male went down. That suspect stood over that individual and fired more shots,” Finner said.

Mack’s cousin, Deon Claymore, who was born a day apart from Mack, learned of the shooting while he was at school.

“It was pointless. He really just had too much going on,” Claymore told the station.

Police reportedly believe Mack was targeted and are asking for public support in identifying the shooter.

The suspect was allegedly driving black or dark gray sedan when he pulled up next to the teens. The gunman was reportedly wearing a mask when he got out and fired about a dozen times. Mack was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
29 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

gangs , Gun Violence , Houston , murder

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close