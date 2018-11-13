CLOSE
University Of Texas At San Antonio Professor Calls 9-1-1 On Student Who Had Her Feet Up During Class

Officials with the University of Texas at San Antonio issued a statement Monday, saying they were “concerned” by a video circulating Twitter showing a student being escorted out of a lecture hall by campus police and would be looking into the incident.

The minute-long clip was filmed by Twitter user Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal), who said his professor called police on a classmate because she “had her feet up.” He added the professor called the class “uncivil” because students were on their cellphones.

The student in the video Twitter user @FavoritePaigeee, retweeted his post, identifying herself as the woman escorted out by police. She also identified the professor as Anita Moss and said a report had been filed.

UTSA’s Chief Communications Officer Joe Izbrand issued a statement via email to mySA.com:

“We are aware of this situation and are working closely with the student and Department of Biology to better understand what happened today,” his statement reads.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Andrews Espy replied to Rawal’s thread of hundreds of replies from Twitter users outraged by the professor.

“All, COS Interim Dean Howard Grimes and I both have been made aware of this,” her tweet reads. “Creating a classroom environment that is conducive to learning is our priority, so we too are concerned by this video and will respond accordingly when we can learn more.”

