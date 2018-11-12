CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

After Losing Seat, Texas Judge Frees Most Juvenile Defendants

Leave a comment

(Harris County Juvenile Court)

A Texas judge ousted in this year’s midterm elections spent the following morning releasing nearly all of the juvenile defendants who came before him, and he didn’t show up to court Thursday.

Harris County Juvenile Court Judge Glenn Devlin lost his re-election bid to Natalia Oakes as Democrats swept the county’s juvenile judicial offices.

“He was releasing everybody,” public defender Steven Halpert told the Houston Chronicle. “Apparently he was saying that’s what the voters wanted.”

According to NBC News, Judge Devlin let them go after allegedly asking them one question. “The juveniles were asked whether they were going to, if released, whether they would kill somebody,” Steve Halpert, juvenile division chief for Harris County’s Public Defender’s Office said to KPRC. “It was a little bit shocking because that’s not a question Judge Devlin would ever ask. Or any judge.”

His actions caught everyone off guard because he isn’t particularly known as the nice judge. According to a Houston Chronicle investigation in October, Devlin and Judge John Phillips accounted for more than one-fifth of all children sent to Texas juvenile prisons last year.

Well, that’s one way to go out with a bang.

Celebs Who Voted In The 2018 Midterms
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2018 Midterm elections , Harris County , Houston , Juvenile Court

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close