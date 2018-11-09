CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Michelle Obama Had Miscarriage, Used IVF To Conceive Girls

Leave a comment

(Photo by AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says she felt “lost and alone” after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago and underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive her two daughters.

She tells ABC in an interview aired on “Good Morning America” she felt like she “failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them.” Mrs. Obama, 54, says she and former President Barack Obama “had to do IVF” to conceive Sasha and Malia, now 17 and 20.

In her memoir “Becoming,” set to come out Tuesday, the former first lady writes openly about everything from growing up in Chicago to confronting racism in public life and becoming the country’s first black first lady. She also reflects on early struggles in her marriage as Obama began his political career.

The Obamas Through The Years
21 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

IVF , Michelle Obama , motherhood

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close