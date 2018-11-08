CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Michelle Obama Has Words For Trump In New Memoir

Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama blasts President Donald Trump in her new book, recalling how she reacted in shock the night she learned he would replace her husband in the Oval Office and tried to “block it all out.”

In her memoir “Becoming,” set to come out Tuesday, Michelle Obama denounces the president for bragging in 2005 about sexually assaulting women. She says his comments on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape meant, “I can hurt you and get away with it.”

Flashback: When the Obamas greeted the Trumps on their last day at the White House:

She also accuses Trump of using body language to “stalk” his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, during an election debate. She says Trump followed Clinton around the stage, stood too close and tried to diminish her presence.

The Associated Press purchased an early copy “Becoming.”

PHOTO: PR Photoa

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Black memoirs , Donald Trump , FLOTUS , Michelle Obama , Obama Family

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close