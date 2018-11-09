Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’

When Lavell Crawford was a part of the TJMS crew he hosted the “Fat Man’s Corner,” but these days he’s all about eating healthy.

He loves to add kale to things to make them healthier but he’s gotten creative. He makes a mean “no bake lasagna” he says there’s meat in it but it’s all poultry and he uses Philadelphia light cream cheese with one third of the fat. That way your “feet only swell half way.”

Losing weight has been a family affair and his mom is down 100 pounds! He tells Tom if he sees him mom he might get excited and suddenly “wanna be in the Crawford clan.”

You can see Lavell this weekend in Dallas at the Arlington Improv.

