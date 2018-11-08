David And Tamela Mann: ‘Us Against The World’

11.08.18
David and Tamela Mann are relationship goals for so many of us. You can just see the love between them. Now they’re letting us in on some of their relationship secrets.

Fans will get a glimpse into their relationship with their first ever joint album Us Against The World: The Love Project comes out on Nov. 9 and their memoir Us Against The World: Our Secrets to Love, which comes out Nov. 13.

The Manns work together a lot and Tamela says they’re able to because they’re best friends, they do have “moments,” but they’re able to work through it.

“We really like each other,” David adds, and they remember that through it all they’re relationship  is “based on friendship first.”

