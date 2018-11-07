Top Of The Morning: What Happened?

| 11.07.18
The results of yesterday’s election didn’t exactly go our way. Andrew Gillum lost in Florida and Tom is taking it pretty hard. He wonders what else we could have done, we got the word out, we voted, and encouraged others to vote. There’s not much else we could have done, but we’re not done yet!

One thought on "Top Of The Morning: What Happened?"

  1. CHARITY DELL on said:

    Andrew Gillum ran an amazing, clean, classy race–and many new voters had been energized and voted for the first time. This clearly means that demographic change will lead to Democratic
    victories in the future. Democrats MUST be relentless from this time forward.

