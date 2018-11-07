Danity Kane Accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Colorism and Sexism: ‘These Girls Are Too Ugly’

The girl group known as Danity Kane sat down for an interview with The Daily Buzz and said although Sean “Diddy” Combs signed them, he really didn’t care about their careers. According to the recently reunited trio, Diddy just wanted them for his “Making The Band” show and not much more.

Now, in a interview with Cosmopolitan, Dawn Richard, Aubrey O’Day and Shannon Bex accused Diddy of sexism, and colorism.

Dawn even recalled an incident in which recording executive Jimmy Iovine told her she was “too dark,” and Diddy didn’t defend her.

He allegedly made the statement when Dawn and singer Kalenna Harper were in a group with the Bad Boy founder called Diddy Dirty Money, and they had to present themselves to staff people.

“Jimmy Iovine told Kalenna and I to our face, he looked at Puff and said, ‘Why don’t you have two light skinned girls?’ In front of a boardroom of fifty people,” Dawn told the magazine.

“And the worst part was my boss then said when we left, ‘I need y’all to go put on a mini-skirt and we’re gonna straighten your hair,’ and they brought us back in the room. And he still didn’t get it. No one fought for us, ever. We’ve only had to fight for ourselves. There was no one who was willing to say we have your back.”

Later in the interview the group was questioned about Aubrey being fired for being too “promiscuous,” which she denied.

Dawn explained that Diddy’s comments weren’t about Aubrey’s sex life, but he really wanted to display his power.

“It wasn’t about her being promiscuous, It was about the power to prove, I own your career,” said Dawn.

“It was to let you know ‘This is my show, this is my s*it, and I want to prove to you that it’s my s*it, and I’m going to show you how much power I have over you by saying I’m going to control your lives.’ It’s so much bigger than that even, though. You’re right, it was extremely sexist.”

Diddy hasn’t commented on these claims.

