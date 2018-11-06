Cops Shut Down Diddy’s B-Day Party After Neighbors Complain

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ parachuted from 10,000 feet onto the grounds of the Playboy mansion for his 49th birthday on Sunday.

Well, that was just the beginning of the celebration because later he held a huge b-day party that got so out of control, police had to shut down it down.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … police received multiple calls around 2 AM Monday for a disturbance at Diddy’s L.A. home, and when cops arrived, they spoke to security and told them to call it off.

But before throwing huge get-together, Combs had another party for his day at Ysabel in West Hollywood … where he celebrated with LeBron James, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black and tons of other celebs.

OK, this is where we get back to the wild rager because the party spilled over to Diddy’s and, as you can image, it was the place to be. We hear there were about 50 cars parked outside his home, and about 200 people inside in full party mode.

Things went pretty smoothly once cops showed up … police told security to shut it down or they would have to enter and disperse the crowd, and the guards obliged.

Sounds like his 49th will be one he won’t forget for some time to come.

