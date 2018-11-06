CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Cops Shut Down Diddy’s B-Day Party After Neighbors Complain

Leave a comment

 (WireImage)

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ parachuted from 10,000 feet onto the grounds of the Playboy mansion for his 49th birthday on Sunday.

Well, that was just the beginning of the celebration because later he held a huge b-day party that got so out of control, police had to shut down it down.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … police received multiple calls around 2 AM Monday for a disturbance at Diddy’s L.A. home, and when cops arrived, they spoke to security and told them to call it off.

But before throwing huge get-together, Combs had another party for his day at Ysabel in West Hollywood … where he celebrated with LeBron James, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black and tons of other celebs.

OK, this is where we get back to the wild rager because the party spilled over to Diddy’s and, as you can image, it was the place to be. We hear there were about 50 cars parked outside his home, and about 200 people inside in full party mode.

Things went pretty smoothly once cops showed up … police told security to shut it down or they would have to enter and disperse the crowd, and the guards obliged.

Sounds like his 49th will be one he won’t forget for some time to come.

Diddy’s Halloween Party Was Super Lit
16 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Diddy , Diddy Birthday

One thought on “Cops Shut Down Diddy’s B-Day Party After Neighbors Complain

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close