How To Finally Lose The Weight? Use Your Head

TELL US ABOUT YOUR LATEST BOOK, THINK YOURSELF THIN A 30 DAY GUIDE TO PERMANENT WEIGHT LOSS?

After helping folks lose over 2 million pounds, I realized the most overlooked factor for permanent weight loss, is MENTAL MASTERY… That means you have to have motivation, discipline and focus to get to your goal weight. You must get your mind right and, Think Yourself Thin gives you the strategies, habits and behaviors to get to your goal weight once and for all.

IS IT TRUE THAT IT’S NOT HEALTHY TO LOSE A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF WEIGHT TOO FAST?

Normal weight loss is 1-2 pounds per week, but detoxing accelerates the body’s ability to release toxins, which releases fat, so detoxing increases weight loss, and is safe and healthy.

THERE ARE 5 STAGES OF WEIGHT LOSS, AND MOST PEOPLE QUIT IN STAGE 3? WHAT IS STAGE 3?

Stage 3 is “The Stall” the weight loss plateau….most people quit here. Most people don’t know that a weight loss plateau is normal and happens to everyone so they give up in this stage. But a way to break through a weight loss plateau is to “Trick Your Metabolism” and eat more cheat meals.

THE TYPICAL DIETER’S STRUGGLE INCLUDES 3 SCENARIOS…WHAT ARE THEY?

1) You have lost and gained, lost and gained but still struggling to get to your goal weight. 2) You have tried 3 or more diets, and every new diet that hits the market, but still haven’t gotten to your goal weight. 3) You have given up on getting to your goal weight because it’s been too difficult. Think Yourself Thin solves all of these struggles.

HOW DOES THE 10-DAY GREEN SMOOTHIE CLEANSE WORK?

The Green Smoothie Cleanse is a ten-day detox/cleanse in which you’ll lose 10-15 pounds, feel more energized, improve your sleep and have less hunger and cravings…its also a great way to improve digestion and overall health. In two years, folks have lost over 2 million pounds on this 10-day cleanse.

So the results have been pretty amazing! Green Smoothies are made up greens, fruit and water… Best part is their healthy, filling and delicious… So it’s nothing like those nasty green drinks. Some recipes people write me saying they can’t believe how good they taste and how their kids keep drinking up their green smoothies.

It’s an amazing way to detox with fruits and veggies. You don’t have to buy any pills or supplements. Head to produce aisle to get your ingredients and jumpstart your weight loss! The free support group for the 10-day green smoothie cleanse is here.

80% OF PEOPLE WHO LOSE WEIGHT ON A DIET, GAIN IT BACK IN 3-5 YEARS, WHY IS THAT?

To lose weight, you have to get your mind right. Most folks focus on “what to eat,” but they already know, they just can’t stick to healthy eating or a workout regime.

Even after they lose weight, they don’t have the MENTAL MASTERY… That means they don’t have the motivation, discipline and focus to keep the weight off, which is why I wrote THINK YOURSELF THIN!

DOES GENETICS PLAY A ROLE IN WEIGHT LOSS?

In a very small way, what you eat plays the most significant role in being slim and healthy. It doesn’t matter what your mom or dad’s size, it matters what you eat every day. 80% of weight loss is what you eat.

NO MATTER HOW MUCH A PERSON WORKS OUT AND EATS HEALTHFUL FOODS SOME PEOPLE TEND TO LOSE A CERTAIN AMOUNT AND THEN CAN’T SEEM TO GET TO THEIR WEIGHT LOSS GOAL – WHY IS THAT?

They don’t know how to break through a weight loss plateau. You can’t eat the same way, workout the same way, month after month and continue to lose weight… mixing things up and tricking your metabolism is key!

IS INTERMITTENT FASTING SAFE?

Intermittent fasting is safe and I teach it in my private VIP group. IF is about when to eat, not so much what to eat. It’s an effective way to burn fat, slow aging and reverse many health conditions.

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE KETO OR NO-CARB DIET TRENDS?

They are just that trends, fads that will help folks lose weight in the short-term, but rarely do folks ever keep the weight off. People try low-carb diets, high-protein diets, low-fat diets, high fat, all kinds of fad diets, and then still gain the weight back.

So, the diet is not the answer. Diets are simply not the most effective way to lose weight permanently. Your goal should be to change your lifestyle, including proper nutrition and getting physically active, as a way to achieve your weight-loss goals. Think Yourself Thin teaches how to forget about dieting and lose weight permanently!

JJ Smith is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Green Smoothies For Life” and “Think Yourself Thin”. She’s a nutritionist, certified weight-loss expert, passionate relationship/life coach, and inspirational speaker. JJ holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Hampton University in Virginia.

She continued her education by completing the Wharton business school executive management certificate program, as a certified nutritionist and weight management expert. She’s also a member of the American Nutrition Association.

Currently, she serves as vice-president and partner in an i.t. consulting firm, she’s also the youngest African –American to receive a vice-president position at a Fortune 500 company.

