Family Asking For Help Finding Teen’s Killer One Year Later [Video]

One year ago 18-year-old Blake Thomas had just proposed to his girlfriend and was planning on entering the military before he was killed in Houston.

ABC 13 reports, shorty after the shooting authorities released surveillance video showing a suspect driving away.

Blake’s father, Emmanuel Thomas, told the local news station that the snapshots from bystanders at the scene of the shooting were the last he saw of his son.

“The way it was broadcast on social media, his body just exposed, that became my last visual of him,” Thomas said. “It’s something you won’t get over. I understand that. It’s like an arm being taken. You can get a prosthetic, but it, I’ll never be the same.”

Nearly eight months after his death a murder warrant was issued for suspect Bryan Green, but he was not arrested.

ABC reports, the Thomas family is not giving up.

“We need some help from the U.S. Marshals or Gulf Coast Task Force, and let’s make this a priority,” Thomas said.

As focused as they are in justice, they’re just as focused on keeping Blake’s memory alive. “He was a great light. I wish a lot more people could have met him before, but we will keep his memory alive. We will let everyone know about him forever,” Thomas said.

They haven’t been able to afford a headstone for his grave, so they’re working to raise money for that through a GoFundMe account.

