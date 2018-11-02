Houston Man Helping With Hurricane Relief In Florida Shoots, Kills Coworker

A Houston man was arrested in Florida after he allegedly shot and killed one of his coworkers at a bus stop.

According to a local NBC station, Ledesma Vonzell Wooden, 24, and a few other Houstonians were in Florida to help with relief efforts in Panama City after Hurricane Michael ravaged the area.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, Wooden and a few coworkers were at a Greyhound Bus Station when he pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking two others, police said.

One man was reportedly struck in the leg and a woman was hit in the abdomen. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman, however, died as a result of her injuries.

The station reports, Wooden fled the scene on foot and was later arrested and charged with homicide, attempted murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are pending, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

