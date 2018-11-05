Roy Wood Jr. Says Andrew Gillum Is Right For The Job

11.05.18
The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. tells Tom on the Tom Joyner Morning Show that he might run for office too; because it looks like “it’s a good time to be Black!” His platform would “cut the five day work week to four,” he says that’s how you get people to vote for you.

He says that he feels good about the election and feels like it’s “going to go the right way!” Especially in Florida for Andrew Gillum, who he went to college with at FAMU.

Wood and Trevor Noah will be broadcasting the election results live tomorrow night on The Daily Show. Let’s get ready for victory parties!

