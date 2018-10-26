Black hair is love — and there may be no greater accessory than the du-rag.

Florida A&M University, already home to one of the greatest homecomings in the country decided to show off how the students have been killing in the wave department with a full-blown wave check on the yard!

And in the great stat of Texas, Texas State once more used their homecoming week to show out with a little video highlighting Du-Rags and more. All before the unofficial national holiday that is Du-Rag History Month!

Texas State Humpday recap | 10.24.18 pic.twitter.com/bPzicB25R6 — Saint Paul (@LLcozycam) October 25, 2018

Shoutout to the kids having a little fun with homecoming this year.

Wave Check! Texas State, FAMU Giving Off Black Excellence With Latest Viral Craze was originally published on theboxhouston.com

