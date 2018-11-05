DL Hughley Show
Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Nobody’s Fool’

Oleebo says don’t go see Nobody’s Fool. He says Tiffany Haddish is the same person she’s been in every singe movie we’ve seen her in. The movie is about a woman who thinks she’s bring catfished. Oleebo thinks he was catfished by the movie because he thought it would actually be funny.

One thought on “Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Nobody’s Fool’

  1. Lisa on said:

    I haven’t seen the movie, but I agree with the article. I do not like the roles she play they are degrading. She appears to a loud and ignorant girl.

