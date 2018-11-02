CLOSE
Wesley Snipes Ordered To Pay Back Millions To The IRS

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Wesley Snipes has been fighting the government for years to keep the IRS from collecting $23.5 million in back taxes.

According to Yahoo, the “Blade” star offered to settle his debt for nearly $850,000, but the IRS rejected, so he filed a petition asking the tax court to overturn the decision.

On Thursday, U.S. Tax Court Judge Kathleen Kerrigan upheld the government’s decision, per the Hollywood Reporter, after Snipes failed to convince a tax court that he doesn’t have the assets to pay more than six figures.

In making her decision, Judge Kerrigan said, “Given the disparity between petitioner’s $842,061 OIC [offer-in-compromise] and the settlement officer’s calculation of $9,581,027 as his RCP [reasonable collection potential], as well as petitioner’s inability to credibly document his assets, the settlement officer and her manager had ample justification to reject the offer.”

The judge also determined that paying the $9.5 million would not leave the actor in economic hardship.

In 2008, Snipes was sentenced to three years in prison for not filing his federal income tax returns.

  1. Leslie on said:

    So does he think he can just earn all that money and NOT pay income taxes like the rest of us? Or maybe he believes that the time he did behind bars “makes up” for actually paying his back taxes? 🙄 Nope Wes, you gotta pay your dues just like everyone else. 😒

