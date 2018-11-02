Morning Minute: Oprah Vs. The GOP

Oprah was in Georgia showing her support for Stacey Abrams and the GOP was in another part of the state supporting Brian Kemp. Vice President Mike Pence was clearly offended by and a little jealous of the coverage Oprah was getting. Pence told Stacey Abrams “and her Hollywood friends” that he’s a big deal too. Usually if you have to announce that you’re a big deal, you’re not.

