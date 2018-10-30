More than 1,100 senior citizens from across the state attended Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards’ The Empowered You: Houston Senior Citizens Conference on Oct. 25. It served as a one-stop-shop event that provided resources and information to help senior citizens thrive in this season of their lives. The event consisted of dynamic speakers, informative workshops, community resources and a host of other fun activities ranging from cooking classes to line dancing.

“In my role, I always strive to empower residents and equip communities the tools they need to succeed,” Edwards said. “Giving seniors the information they need to make this the best chapter of their lives is what this conference is all about.”

Residents learned about topics such as estate planning, life after retirement, navigating healthcare and more. Featured speakers included Rawle Andrews Jr., Esq., the regional vice president of AARP and Jane Bavineau, vice president of Sheltering Arms Senior Services.

“Seeing the smiles on all the residents’ faces and watching them choose which workshops they want to attend really makes all this worth it,” Edwards said. “I would like to thank all of our community partners, speakers, resource fair participants, volunteers, my staff, and everyone who attended who helped make the event such a success.”

Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards Hosts Senior Citizens Conference was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

