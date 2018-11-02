CLOSE
News
Home > News > National News

Family Thinks Bones Under Home Are Missing Father

Leave a comment
One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

(Scott Olson)

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York family says they’ve found human bones in their basement, and they believe the remains are that of their patriarch who disappeared half a century ago.

Michael Carroll says his adult sons found the remains while excavating the family home in Lake Grove on Tuesday.

He says his father, George Carroll, disappeared in 1961 when he was about 8 months old, and his late mother said he “went out and just never came back.”

According to Newsday , Suffolk County Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante says police do not believe George Carroll was ever reported missing.

Police say they will use dental records and DNA testing to confirm if the bones are his.

Gigante says it can take months before police can make a determination.

Celebrities from New York
50 photos

missing person , New York

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close