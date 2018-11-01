Valerie Jarrett Says ‘Nobody Is Too Busy To Vote!’

Valerie Jarrett served as the senior adviser to President of the United States Barack Obama and is now a part of Michelle Obama‘s “When We All Vote” campaign.

There are people who say they don’t vote because things never change and to the Jarrett says, “the only way things change is if we vote.” Things might not change overnight, but they do change.

She encourages people to find a candidate that they like, or that cares about even one thing that they care about, and vote for them. “They may not be perfect, but they’re better than the alternative,” she says.

At WhenWeAllVote.org you can create a voting squad, and even host an event in your city to encourage people to vote. “You can make a huge difference,” she says.

Jarrett does’t believe there is a single thing more important than voting and “nobody is too busy to vote!”

