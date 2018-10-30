Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Home > Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Michelle Obama Encourages Everyone To Find A Voting Squad

Leave a comment

We’re only days away from Election Day and Michelle Obama is doing everything in her power to encourage everyone to vote. The former first lady has already traveled around the United States giving speeches and endorsing certain candidates, but she has another message she wants us to follow.

In a detailed message she said, “Find 5 people and do whatever it takes to get them to the polls.”

These 5 people can consist of friends, family, church friends and others. Michelle mentioned that this voting squad you create is so important.

In other voting news, the NAACP has received a number of complaints of people saying that the person they voted for in the beginning of the ballot wasn’t who was at the end. In certain states such as Georgia and Texas this is becoming a huge issue and you must make sure the candidate you choose is correct at the end of the ballot.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

 

Michelle Obama Encourages Everyone To Find A Voting Squad was originally published on getuperica.com

Black Women , election 2018 , Michelle Obama , Voting

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close