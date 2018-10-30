Michelle Obama Encourages Everyone To Find A Voting Squad

We’re only days away from Election Day and Michelle Obama is doing everything in her power to encourage everyone to vote. The former first lady has already traveled around the United States giving speeches and endorsing certain candidates, but she has another message she wants us to follow.

In a detailed message she said, “Find 5 people and do whatever it takes to get them to the polls.”

These 5 people can consist of friends, family, church friends and others. Michelle mentioned that this voting squad you create is so important.

In other voting news, the NAACP has received a number of complaints of people saying that the person they voted for in the beginning of the ballot wasn’t who was at the end. In certain states such as Georgia and Texas this is becoming a huge issue and you must make sure the candidate you choose is correct at the end of the ballot.

