Kanye West said that he’s done supporting Donald Trump and taking a step back from politics. Ye says that he feels he was used to push things that he doesn’t actually believe in. Poor Kanye, he was used. But lucky for him he doesn’t have to worry about being used again…until the Kardashians start filming the next season of their show.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: