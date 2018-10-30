CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Says He’s Breaking From Trump – But Do We Care?

Leave a comment
POLITICS-US-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Weeks ago, social media was in an uproar when Kanye West meet with Donald Trump at the White House. While there, he ranted about his love for Trump while speeding through other topics like jobs for prisoners after they’re released and stop and frisk laws in Chicago.

Now, Kanye is speaking a different tune. According to TMZ, the rapper stated he’s being used by certain people to spread political messages that he doesn’t believe in. In a series of tweets he also mentioned that he’s staying away from Trump.

Kanye said on Twitter, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

He also spoke about Candace Owens, who is an ultra-conservative. Owens credited Kanye for his support of Blexit [Black exit from Democratic Party] t-shirts and said, “Blexit [black exit from Democratic Party] is a renaissance and I’m blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero — Kanye West.”

Kanye said, “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

He then thanked his family and friends for supporting him as well as his vision. We aren’t sure if Kanye will stick to these words he’s saying, but we’ll have to watch and wait.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Kanye West Says He’s Breaking From Trump – But Do We Care? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

bipolar celebrities , Donald Trump , Kanye West , MAGA , Social Media

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close