Kenny Lattimore Is Going To Serenade Sybil!

Tonight Majic 94.5’s Café Mocha Show aka, ‘radio from a woman’s perspective’ will host the first Dallas Salute Her Awards. The Tom Joyner Morning Show‘s very own Sybil Wilkes will be honored!

According to a press release, the awards honor “outstanding women making a difference in the community.” This year’s tour encourages women to seize the moment and make positive change in their communities.

Kenny Lattimore says not only will her serenade Sybil on stage, but he’ll be performing a special song called Built To Last. He chose that song because Toyota will be presenting an award to honor female veterans.

Tickets are still available for purchase here.

