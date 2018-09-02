Tom Joyner TV
Sybil Wilkes Talks With April Ryan About Her Book ‘Under Fire’ [WATCH]

April Ryan sits down with Sybil Wilkes to talk about her new book Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House during the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Check out the full interview below.

PART 1 

 

 

PART 2 

 

 

PART 3

 

 

April Ryan , Sybil Wilkes

Close