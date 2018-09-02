Sybil Wilkes Talks With April Ryan About Her Book ‘Under Fire’ [WATCH]

April Ryan sits down with Sybil Wilkes to talk about her new book Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House during the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.
Check out the full interview below.
PART 1
PART 2
PART 3
