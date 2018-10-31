Roland Martin: The New Jim Crow

A lot of whats going on today with voter suppression is reminiscent of the Jim Crow era. Roland Martin talks to election expert Greg Palast about what he calls, “the stealing of democracy.”

Half a million voters were erased from the voter registration list, Brian Kemp claims that he got rid of them because “they moved.” Palast investigated and over 300,000 of them are still living in the home that they lived in when they registered to vote.

“Kemp is the worst, he’s like the poster child” Palast says, but he’s not the only one that’s doing this. There are instances of voter registration purging have been reported all over the country.

This is not legal, and Palast says they can call it whatever they want but it’s a “fancy new Jim Crow.”

Visit GregPalast.com to find out if you’ve been purged.

