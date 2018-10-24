Roland Martin: Big Corporations Will Be Held Accountable

A school grounds keeper named Dewaye Lee Johnson is dying of cancer.

Johnson was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called non hodgkin’s lymphoma. He and his legal team believe a weed killer called Round Up, manufactured by Monsanto caused his cancer.

In the lawsuit, a jury awarded Mr. Johnson $250 million in damages. But, the judge lowered that to $78 million. Mr. Johnson’s spokesperson Bianca Vivion told Roland Martin on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, they aren’t happy about the amount being lowered but, “glad the verdict was upheld.”

Vivion says Mr. Johnson can decide to appeal the judges decision and has until December to do so. She also believes we’ll see more cases like this because, their products are used every day by regular people.

