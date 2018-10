Tom went to Savannah State’s homecoming over the weekend and the ladies were all over him! But his boos, Kym and Sherri are not too happy about that. They’re not big fans of having to share Tom’s love but know it’s bound to happen. So if you want to hug Tom that’s fine, as long as you give him a church hug.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: