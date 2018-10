Your pastor is supposed to be someone you can trust, but this pastor has a first class ticket straight to hell. He tricked the elderly women in the church into giving him their social security numbers, and opened credit cards in their names. One of the women noticed a $50,000 credit card bill and contacted police. Both the pastor and his wife were charged with identity theft.

